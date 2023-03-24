Electrovaya Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 24, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

Rajshekar Das Gupta - Electrovaya Inc. - CEO & Director



Welcome, everyone. We will now commence the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Electrovaya Inc. for the 2022 financial year. My name is Raj Das Gupta, and I'm Chief Executive Officer of Electrovaya. A brief presentation will be made at the end of this meeting regarding the business and affairs of the company. We will be pleased to answer any questions you have at that time. I will chair this meeting, and with the consent of the meeting, John Gibson of Electrovaya will act as Secretary of the meeting.



As Chairman, I ask for the meeting now come to order. The first item of business will be the appointment of the scrutineers to report on the shareholders present in-person or by proxy at this meeting or any adjournment