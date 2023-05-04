Q2 2023 Electrovaya Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Electrovaya's Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions). It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, John Gibson, Chief Financial Officer of Electrovaya. Sir, the floor is yours.



John Gibson - Electrovaya Inc. - CFO & Secretary



Thank you, and good evening, everyone. Thanks for joining us today on the call to discuss Electrovaya's Q2 2023 financial results. Today's call is hosted by Dr. Raj Das Gupta, CEO of Electrovaya; and myself, John Gibson, CFO. Today, Electrovaya issued a press release concerning its business highlights and financial results for the 3- and 6-month periods ending March 31, 2023. If you would like a copy of the release, you can access it on our website. You want to view our financial statements and management discussion and analysis, you can access those documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.



As with previous calls, our comments today are subject to the normal provisions relating to for