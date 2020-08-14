Aug 14, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Imara, Inc. Q2 earnings conference call and webcast. At this time, all participant lines are in a listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions). Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mike Gray, Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.
Okay. Thanks, Gigi. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Imara's second quarter 2020 conference call. I'd like to begin by reminding everyone that various statements that we make during this conference call about the company's future expectations, plans, and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Actual results or events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of our most recent quarterly re
Q2 2020 Imara Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 14, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...