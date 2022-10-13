Oct 13, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. My name is Abby, and (technical difficulty) conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Imara and Enliven conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. Michael Gray, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Imara, you may begin your conference.
Michael Gray - Imara Inc. - CFO & COO
Okay. Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me on today's call are Rahul Ballal, Imara's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Sam Kintz, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Enliven. As you likely saw, Enliven and Imara issued a joint press release today announcing the signing of a definitive merger agreement.
Before I turn the call over to Rahul and Sam, I would like to remind everyone that this discussion and the accompanying presentation will contain forward-looking statements based upon the current expectations of Imara and Enliven Therapeutics, which include, but are not limited to statements regarding the expected timing, completi
Enliven Therapeutics Inc and Imara Inc Announce Merger Agreement-M&A Call Transcript
Oct 13, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...