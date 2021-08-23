Q2 2021 Smart Share Global Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and thank you for standing by for Energy Monster's 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.



I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's conference call, Director of Investor Relations, Hansen Shi. Please go ahead.



Hansen Shi -



Thank you. Welcome to our 2021 second quarter earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Mars Cai, Energy Monster's Chairman and CEO; and Maria Xin, Chief Financial Officer. For today's agenda, management team will discuss business updates, operation highlights and financial performance for the second quarter of 2021.



Before we continue, I refer you to our safe harbor statement in the earnings press release, which applies to this call as we will be making forward-looking statements.



Also, this call includes discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings release, which contains a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to