Sep 08, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Energy Monster Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mars Cai, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead.
Hansen Shi,Investor Relations -
Thank you. Welcome to our 2022 second quarter earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Mars Cai, Energy Monster's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Maria Xin, Chief Financial Officer. For today's agenda, management will discuss business updates, operation highlights and financial performance for the second quarter of 2022.
Before we continue, I refer you to our safe harbor statement in the earnings press release, which applies to this call as we will make forward-looking statements. Also, this call includes discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings release, which contains a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Finally, please note that unless otherwise stated, all figures ment
Q2 2022 Smart Share Global Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 08, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...