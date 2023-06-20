Q1 2023 Smart Share Global Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 20, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Hansen Shi - Smart Share Global Limited - Director of IR



Welcome to our 2023 first quarter earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Mars Cai, Energy Monster's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Maria Xin, Chief Financial Officer.



For today's agenda, management will discuss business updates, operation highlights and financial performance for the first quarter of 2023.



this call includes discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings release,