Embecta Corp at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 11, 2023 / 05:45PM GMT

Caroline Borowski -



Welcome to the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Day 3. My name is Caroline Borowski, and I'm an associate here at the JPMorgan Healthcare Group. It is my pleasure to introduce Dev Kurdikar, President and CEO of Embecta.



Devdatt Kurdikar - Embecta Corp. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Caroline. It's an absolute pleasure for us to be here. This is our first JPMorgan Healthcare Conference as our own independent company, and it's truly a thrill, especially because in our first year, we are back in person now after being virtual for a number of years. With me today, I have Jake Elguicze, our Chief Financial Officer; Pravesh Khandelwal, is sitting there. He is our Head of our Investor Relations. Our plan is to take about 20 minutes just to give you a strategy and business update. And then I'm sure we'll have time for questions. This is our forward-looking statement language. Let me first start, given that we are a new company, let me just first start by sort of emphasizing who we are.



Our mission is to develop and provide solutions for peo