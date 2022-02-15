Feb 15, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the EMCORE Corporation conference call to discuss the acquisition of L3Harris Space and Navigation business. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Tom Minichiello, EMCORE's Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Thomas P. Minichiello - EMCORE Corporation - CFO



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Before we begin, we would like to remind you that the information provided herein may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends affecting our business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, projections about future results, the anticipated benefits, including anticipated revenue of EMCORE's acquisition of the Space & Navigation business from L3Harris Technologies,