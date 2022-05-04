Q2 2022 EMCORE Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to EMCORE Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Tom Minichiello. Please go ahead.



Thomas P. Minichiello - EMCORE Corporation - CFO



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our conference call to discuss EMCORE's fiscal 2022 second quarter results. The news release we issued this afternoon is posted on our website, emcore.com.



On this call, Jeff Rittichier, EMCORE's President and Chief Executive Officer, will begin with the discussion of our business highlights. I will then update you on our financial results, and we'll conclude by taking questions.



Before we begin, we would like to remind you that the information provided herein may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act 1933 and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and trend