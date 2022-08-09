Q3 2022 EMCORE Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Thomas P. Minichiello - EMCORE Corporation - CFO



Thank you. And good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our conference call to discuss EMCORE's fiscal 2022 third quarter results as well as the acquisition of the Inertial Navigation business from KVH Industries that we announced today. The news release we issued this afternoon, covering both our fiscal 3Q results and the acquisition is posted on our website, emcore.com.



On this call, Jeff Rittichier, EMCORE's President and Chief Executive Officer, will begin with a discussion of our business highlights. I will then update you on our financial results, and we'll conclude by taking questions.



Before we begin, we would like to remind you that the information provided herein may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securitie