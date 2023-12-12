Q4 2023 EMCORE Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 12, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to EMCORE Corporation's fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants on a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation there will be a question and answer session to ask a question. At that time, please press star one on your telephone. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Tom Minichiello, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Tom Minichiello EMCORE Corporation-CFO



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our conference call to discuss EMCORE's fiscal 2023 fourth quarter results. The news release we issued this afternoon is posted on our website, emcore.com. On this call, Jeff Rittichier, EMCORE's President and Chief Executive Officer, will begin with the discussion of our business highlights, and then I'll be updating you on our financial results, and we'll conclude by taking questions.



Before we begin we would like to remind you that the information provided herein may include forw