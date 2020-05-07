Q1 2020 Eastern Co Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Christopher Moulton - The Eastern Company - Head of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. Speaking today will be Eastern's President and CEO, Gus Vlak; as well as our CFO, John Sullivan. After that, we'll open the call for questions.