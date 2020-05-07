Q1 2020 ENGlobal Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the ENGlobal first-quarter 2020 financial results conference call. Your hosts this morning are Chief Executive Officer, Bill Coskey; and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Hess. At the request of ENGlobal, today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay on the Investor Relations section of the company's corporate website englobal.com. (Operator Instructions) The replay will be available shortly after the completion of this event through 9 AM Eastern on May 14, 2020. (Operator Instructions)



At this point, I would like to turn the call over to Rick Eisenberg, Media Relations Director with Eisenberg Communications.



Rick Eisenberg - Eisenberg Communications - IR



Thank you, operator, and thanks, everyone, for joining us on this call.



Before we begin, I'd like to review our forward-looking statements provision. During today's conference call, company representatives may make forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this presentation about future operating results or other future events are forward-loo