Mar 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the ENG's 2021 annual financial results conference call. Your host for this morning is Chief Executive Officer, Mark Hess.
At the request of ENG, today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay on the Investor Relations section of the company's corporate website, www.englobal.com. (Operator Instructions) This replay will be available shortly after the completion of this event through 9:00 AM, Eastern Time, on March 17, 2022.
I would like to inform all parties that your lines have now been placed in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer segment of the call begins. To ask a question in that segment, you will receive instructions from the operator.
At this point, I would like to turn the call over to Rick Eisenberg, Media Relations Director with Eisenberg Communications.
Rick Eisenberg - Eisenberg Communications - IR
Thank you, operator, and thanks to everyone for joining us on this call. Before we begin, I'd like to r
Q4 2021 ENGlobal Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...