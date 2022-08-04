Q2 2022 ENGlobal Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the ENG 2022 second-quarter financial results conference call. At the request of ENG, today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay on the Investor Relations section of the company's corporate website, www.englobal.com. You may access the replay by dialing toll-free (877) 481-4010 domestically or (919) 882-2331 internationally and referencing conference ID 46147. This replay will be available shortly after the completion of this event through to 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11, 2022. (Operator Instructions)



At this point, I would like to turn the call over to Rick Eisenberg, Media Relations Director with Eisenberg Communications. Rick, over to you.



Rick Eisenberg - Eisenberg Communications - IR



Thank you, operator, and thanks, everyone, for joining us on this call.



Before we begin, I'd like to review our forward-looking statements provision. During today's conference call, company representatives may make forward-looking statements. Any