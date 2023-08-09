Q2 2023 Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Yosef Lefkovitz - Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd - VP of Corporate Finance and M&A



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our second quarter 2023 earnings conference call for Enlight Renewable Energy.



With me this morning are Gilad Yavetz, CEO and Co-Founder of Enlight; Nir Yehuda, CFO of Enlight; and Jason Ellsworth, CEO and Co-Founder of Clenera. Gilad will provide some opening remarks and will then turn the call over to Jason for a review of our U.S. activity and then to Nir for a review of our financials and guidance. Our executive team will then be available to answer your questions.



Certain statements made on the call today, including but not limited to statements regarding business strategy and plans, our project p