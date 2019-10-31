Q3 2019 Ensign Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to The Ensign Group, Inc. Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Chad Keetch, Chief Investment Officer. Sir, you may go ahead.



Chad A. Keetch - The Ensign Group, Inc. - CIO, Executive VP & Secretary



Thank you. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. As always, before we begin, I have just a few housekeeping matters. We filed our earnings press release and 10-Q yesterday. This announcement is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.ensigngroup.net. A replay of this call will also be available on our website until 5:00 p.m. Pacific on Friday, December 6, 2019.



We want to remind anyone that may be listening to a replay of this call that all the statements made are as of today, October 31, 2019, and the statements