Q1 2020 Ensign Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to The Ensign Group, Inc. First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Keetch. Please go ahead, sir.
Chad A. Keetch - The Ensign Group, Inc. - CIO, Executive VP & Secretary
Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. As always, before we begin, I have just a few housekeeping matters.
We filed our earnings press release and 10-Q yesterday. This announcement is available on the Investors Relations section of our website at www.ensigngroup.net. A replay of this call will also be available on our website until 5:00 p.m. Pacific on Friday, June 5, 2020.
May 12, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT
