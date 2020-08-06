Q2 2020 Ensign Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to The Ensign Group's Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your host, Chief Investment Officer and Executive Vice President, Chad Keetch.



Chad A. Keetch - The Ensign Group, Inc. - CIO, Executive VP & Secretary



Thank you, and welcome, everybody. We appreciate you joining us today. And as always, before we begin, I have just a few housekeeping matters. We filed our earnings press release and 10-Q yesterday. This announcement is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.ensigngroup.net. A replay of this call will also be available on our website until 5:00 p.m. Pacific on Friday, September 4, 2020.



We want to remind anyone that may be listening to a replay of this call that all statements are made as of today, August 6, 2020, and these state