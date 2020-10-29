Q3 2020 Ensign Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to The Ensign Group, Inc. Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I would now like turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Keetch. Sir, you may begin.



Chad A. Keetch - The Ensign Group, Inc. - CIO, Executive VP & Secretary



Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. As always, before we begin, I have just a few housekeeping matters. We filed our earnings press release and 10-Q yesterday. This announcement is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.ensigngroup.net. A replay of this call will also be available on our website until 5:00 p.m. Pacific on Friday, December 4, 2020.



We want to remind anyone that may be listening to a replay of this call that all statements made are as of today, October 29, 2020, and these statements have not been nor will be updated subsequent to today's call.



Also, a