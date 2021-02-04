Feb 04, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to The Ensign Group Q4 and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder today's conference call is being recorded. I'll now turn the conference over to our host, Mr. Chad Keetch, Chief Investment Officer. Sir, you may begin.
Chad A. Keetch - The Ensign Group, Inc. - CIO, Executive VP & Secretary
Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We filed our earnings press release yesterday, and it is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ensigngroup.net. A replay of this call will also be available on our website until 5:00 p.m. Pacific on Friday, March 5, 2021. We want to remind any listeners that may be listening to a replay of this call that all statements are made as of today, February 4, 2021, and these statements have not been nor will be updated subsequent to today's call.
Also, any forward-looking statements made today are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs about ou
Q4 2020 Ensign Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 04, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...