Q3 2021 Ensign Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to The Ensign Group, Inc. Third Quarter FY 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Keetch.



Chad A. Keetch - The Ensign Group, Inc. - CIO, Executive VP & Secretary



Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We filed our earnings press release yesterday, and it is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ensigngroup.net. A replay of this call will also be available on our website until 5:00 p.m. Pacific on Friday, November 26, 2021.



We also want to remind any listeners that may be listening to a replay of this call that all statements made are as of today, October 28, 2021, and these statements have not been nor will be updated subsequent to today's call.



Also, any forward-looking statements made today are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs about our business and the environment in which we operate. These statements are subject to risks and uncertaintie