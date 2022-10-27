Q3 2022 Ensign Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to The Ensign Group Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to introduce Executive Vice President, Chad Keetch.



Chad A. Keetch - The Ensign Group, Inc. - CIO, Executive VP & Secretary



Thank you. Welcome, everyone, and thanks for joining us on our call today. We filed our earnings press release yesterday, and it is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ensigngroup.net. A replay of this call will also be available on our website until 5 p.m. Pacific on Friday, November 25, 2022.



We want to remind any listeners that may be listening to a replay of this call that all statements made are as of today, October 27, 2022, and these statements have not been nor will be updated subsequent to today's call.



Also, any forward-looking statements made today are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs about our business and the environment in which we operate. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties tha