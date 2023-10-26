Oct 26, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. My name is Bailey, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Ensign Q3 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions).
I would now like to turn the call over to Chad Keetch, Chief Investment Officer. Please go ahead.
Chad A. Keetch - The Ensign Group, Inc. - CIO, Executive VP & Secretary
Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone. We filed our earnings press release yesterday, and it is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ensigngroup.net.
A replay of this call will also be available on our website until 5:00 p.m. Pacific on Friday, November 24, 2023. We want to remind any listeners that may be listening to a replay of this call that all the statements made are as of today, October 26, 2023, and these statements have not been nor will be updated subsequent to today's call.
Also, any forward-looking statements made today are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs about our business and the environment i
Q3 2023 Ensign Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 26, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...