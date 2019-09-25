Sep 25, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Enanta Pharmaceuticals Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



(Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ms. Carol Miceli, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Carol Miceli - Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, Rob, and thanks for joining us. The news release announcing the results of our Phase IIa ARGON-1 study with EDP-305 in NASH patients was issued this afternoon and can be found on the Investors section of our website. Today's conference call is being webcast live with slides. A copy of the slides being presented today will be posted on the Events and Presentations section of our website following the conclusion of the call and webcast.



Participating on the call today is Dr. Jay Luly, President and CEO; and Dr. Nathalie Adda, Senior Vice President and our Chief Medical Officer.



Dr. Adda will present top line results, and the