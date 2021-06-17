Jun 17, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Roy Buchanan - JMP Group LLC - Analyst



All right. Well, thanks, everyone, for joining us again for the JMP Securities life sciences conference. My name is Roy Buchanan. I'm on the biotech team, on the research side. And the next company we have is Enanta Pharmaceuticals. We cover it with a market outperform rating. And we have Jay Luly, the President and CEO of Enanta. Enanta is almost solely focused on small molecule treatments for important viral pathogens, and they've successfully developed one of the components of AbbVie's approved hepatitis C drug, MAVYRET.



So I'm not sure, Jay, if you wanted to give a quick intro to Enanta, or we can just dive into the questions?



Jay Luly - Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - President, CEO and Director



Yes, maybe just a very, very brief intro. And before I begin, I want to remind people I will be making some forward-looking statements today. And for a summary of the risks associated with these statements, please see our filings on SEC.gov and on our website.



Yes, so for those less familiar, Enanta is a drug d