Jan 10, 2024 / 05:45PM GMT

Eric Joseph JPMorgan Securities LLC-Analyst



Great. Good morning. I'm Eric Joseph, senior biotech analyst with JPMorgan and our next presenting company at Enanta Pharmaceuticals. Presenting on behalf of the company is CEO, Jay Luly is a Q&A after the presentation, we'll bring mikes around for those who have questions and folks tuning in via webcast, feel free to submit questions via the portal.



Jay Luly Enanta Pharmaceuticals - Inc. - President, CEO & Director



With that, Jay, thanks for joining Thanks, Eric. Before I begin, I want to remind you that I'll be making some forward-looking statements and for a summary of the risks associated with these statements, please see our filings on SEC.gov and on our website.



For those of you less familiar with Enanta, we are a company that has a sort of a legacy in virology. We're working on multiple different viral targets more recently have expanded into respiratory viruses, including RSV and STARS CoV two. And today I will also be talking about our our recent recently announced entry into immunology