Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) Reports Improved Financials Amidst Market Challenges

Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Highlight Resilience and Strategic Growth

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Operating Revenues: Q4 2023 operating revenues reached $726 million, a slight decrease from Q3's $734 million.
  • Net Loss: Net loss attributable to Nabors shareholders improved to $17 million in Q4, down from a $49 million net loss in Q3.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Q4 adjusted EBITDA increased to $230 million from $210 million in the previous quarter.
  • Annual Performance: Full-year 2023 operating revenues were $3.0 billion, up 13% from the previous year, with a net loss of $11.8 million compared to a $350.3 million loss in 2022.
  • Free Cash Flow: Adjusted free cash flow for Q4 was $52 million, a significant improvement from the prior period.
Article's Main Image

On February 6, 2024, Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company, known for owning and operating one of the world's largest land-based drilling rig fleets and providing offshore platform rigs, reported a net loss of $17 million for the quarter. This marks a substantial improvement from the $49 million net loss in the third quarter. The adjusted EBITDA for the quarter stood at $230 million, up from $210 million in the previous quarter.

Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR, Financial) operates in over 15 countries with a significant presence in the U.S. and international markets. It has five reportable segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company's key revenue is generated from International Drilling.

The improved financial performance in the fourth quarter is particularly noteworthy given the challenges faced by the oil and gas industry. Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR, Financial) has demonstrated resilience and strategic growth, with full-year operating revenues for 2023 reaching $3.0 billion, a 13% increase from the previous year. The net loss for the full year was significantly reduced to $11.8 million from a loss of $350.3 million in 2022.

Adjusted free cash flow for the fourth quarter was reported at $52 million, showing a remarkable $57 million improvement compared to the previous period. This metric is crucial for the company's ability to manage its finances, particularly in the capital-intensive oil and gas industry.

1754996599966298112.png

Segment Performance and Financial Highlights

The U.S. Drilling segment reported an adjusted EBITDA of $118.4 million in the fourth quarter, while the International Drilling segment's adjusted EBITDA totaled $105.5 million. Drilling Solutions and Rig Technologies also saw sequential improvements in their adjusted EBITDA, indicating robust growth across the company's diverse operations.

William Restrepo, Nabors CFO, highlighted the impressive results across operations, with EBITDA rebounding close to the levels of the first half and significantly above projections. The company's focus on reducing costs and improving operational efficiency has paid off, as evidenced by the improved daily gross margins in both the U.S. and International segments.

As we enter 2024, we expect to build on our 2023 results. In the U.S., our annual average rig count for 2024 should approach the prior year’s level. We have a robust international deployment schedule in 2024, and the number of incremental opportunities continues to grow," said Anthony G. Petrello, Nabors Chairman, CEO, and President.

Looking ahead, Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR, Financial) is optimistic about its financial performance for 2024, with expectations of growth driven by international rig awards and the adoption of advanced technology solutions across the global customer set.

For value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members, the detailed earnings report and the company's strategic positioning offer insights into the potential for long-term value creation. Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR, Financial) appears to be on a path of recovery and growth, making it a company to watch in the evolving energy sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Nabors Industries Ltd for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.