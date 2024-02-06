On February 6, 2024, Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company, known for owning and operating one of the world's largest land-based drilling rig fleets and providing offshore platform rigs, reported a net loss of $17 million for the quarter. This marks a substantial improvement from the $49 million net loss in the third quarter. The adjusted EBITDA for the quarter stood at $230 million, up from $210 million in the previous quarter.

Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR, Financial) operates in over 15 countries with a significant presence in the U.S. and international markets. It has five reportable segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company's key revenue is generated from International Drilling.

The improved financial performance in the fourth quarter is particularly noteworthy given the challenges faced by the oil and gas industry. Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR, Financial) has demonstrated resilience and strategic growth, with full-year operating revenues for 2023 reaching $3.0 billion, a 13% increase from the previous year. The net loss for the full year was significantly reduced to $11.8 million from a loss of $350.3 million in 2022.

Adjusted free cash flow for the fourth quarter was reported at $52 million, showing a remarkable $57 million improvement compared to the previous period. This metric is crucial for the company's ability to manage its finances, particularly in the capital-intensive oil and gas industry.

Segment Performance and Financial Highlights

The U.S. Drilling segment reported an adjusted EBITDA of $118.4 million in the fourth quarter, while the International Drilling segment's adjusted EBITDA totaled $105.5 million. Drilling Solutions and Rig Technologies also saw sequential improvements in their adjusted EBITDA, indicating robust growth across the company's diverse operations.

William Restrepo, Nabors CFO, highlighted the impressive results across operations, with EBITDA rebounding close to the levels of the first half and significantly above projections. The company's focus on reducing costs and improving operational efficiency has paid off, as evidenced by the improved daily gross margins in both the U.S. and International segments.

As we enter 2024, we expect to build on our 2023 results. In the U.S., our annual average rig count for 2024 should approach the prior year’s level. We have a robust international deployment schedule in 2024, and the number of incremental opportunities continues to grow," said Anthony G. Petrello, Nabors Chairman, CEO, and President.

Looking ahead, Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR, Financial) is optimistic about its financial performance for 2024, with expectations of growth driven by international rig awards and the adoption of advanced technology solutions across the global customer set.

For value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members, the detailed earnings report and the company's strategic positioning offer insights into the potential for long-term value creation. Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR, Financial) appears to be on a path of recovery and growth, making it a company to watch in the evolving energy sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Nabors Industries Ltd for further details.