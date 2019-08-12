Aug 12, 2019 / 05:30PM GMT

Weston David Twigg - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Let's go ahead and get started. So next up, we have Entegris. We have Greg Graves, the CFO. And he is going to start with a few comments, an introduction of the company briefly, and then we'll get into quick fireside chat with the same thematic questions I had from the last presentation, and then we'll open it up to the audience for more questions.



Gregory B. Graves - Entegris, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer



Thanks a lot, West, and thanks for all the folks from KeyBanc for putting this on for us. First of all, semiconductor -- the spotlight it says on the screen, semiconductor equipment. That's the biggest -- that's the big misnomer. I mean we're unique in that we're not really a semi equipment company, we're more of a semi materials company. About 70% of our business is unit-driven, 30% tied to CapEx.



Just for those of you who don't know the story at all, Entegris has been around about 50 years, about 90% of our business comes from supplying