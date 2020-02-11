Feb 11, 2020 / 10:40PM GMT

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - MD



Okay. Great. We'd like to get started. Thank you all for coming. I'm Toshiya Hari, I cover the U.S. semiconductor and semi-cap equipment space at Goldman Sachs. Extremely happy and honor to have Bertrand Loy, President and CEO from Entegris with us here today. I do have a long list of questions. But before I start drilling Bertrand with questions, I'd like hand over to you for prepared remarks.



Bertrand Loy - Entegris, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Good afternoon, everyone. Great pleasure to join you here Toshiya at this convention.



Just let me say a few words about Entegris for those of you who are not familiar with the platform. Entegris is a specialty chemical company with revenue of about $1.6 billion in 2019. We are a solution provider to some of the most complex manufacturing processes in the world. Our primary market is the semiconductor industry, and I'm here to tell you that this is actually a pretty good place to be. The semiconductor industry will benefit from a number of v