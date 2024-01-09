Exelixis Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 09, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Hi, everyone, and welcome to the 42nd Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is [Natalie Collins], and I'm an associate on the JPMorgan Healthcare Investment Banking team.



Just a reminder, we'll follow 25 minutes of presentation time followed by 15 minutes of Q&A. And with that, I'm pleased to introduce the CEO of Exelixis, Michael Morrissey.



Michael M. Morrissey - Exelixis, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thanks, Alex. All right. Well, good afternoon, everybody. Great to be here. Thanks for sticking around just in the first part of the game. All right. We're good to go. All right. Thank you. Small technical issue there. So again, good afternoon. Great to be here. Thanks for sticking around. Really enjoyed our first day here at JPMorgan. I want to thank Mike and Josh and Ben and the whole banking team. We had a great schedule, just packed one-on-ones today, starting at, I think, 8:15 until few minutes ago. So really high level of interest. We're excited to be here coming off strong 2023. JPMorgan is always a sprint for us