Q3 2021 Expensify Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 16, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

David Barrett - Expensify, Inc. - Founder, CEO, President & Director



This is an exciting time. This is live. This is happening. Yes, it is happening for reals. Okay. Well, hello, everyone. We're Expensify. We're very excited to be doing our first quarterly earnings call to you right now. But before we get started, let's cover some boring stuff -- of course, we've got to press that thing right there first. And then we'll cover some boring stuff. Take it away.



Anuradha Muralidharan - Expensify, Inc. - COO & Director



Before we begin, please note that all of the information presented on today's call is unaudited. And during the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in the earnings release that we issued today, along with the comments on