Jun 08, 2022 / 08:35PM GMT

Koji Ikeda - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP & Research Analyst



All right. Let's kick it off. My name is Koji Ikeda. I am one of the software analysts on the enterprise software team at BofA. We are absolutely thrilled to be hosting Expensify. We have David Barrett, Chief Executive Officer. And Anu, I'm going to -- what's your last name, I'm going to try, Muralidharan. Close?



David Barrett - Expensify, Inc. - Founder, CEO, President & Director



Close enough.



Koji Ikeda - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP & Research Analyst



Okay. All right. I get a pass. So I guess for -- let's start off with introductions. For anyone that is new to the Expensify story, let's give a brief introduction of yourselves, a little background, a couple of minutes on the background. What does Expensify do? What is the opportunity that you guys are disrupting?



David Barrett - Expensify, Inc. - Founder, CEO, President & Director



Sure. I'll start. My name is David Barrett, th