Jun 08, 2022 / 08:35PM GMT
Koji Ikeda - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP & Research Analyst
All right. Let's kick it off. My name is Koji Ikeda. I am one of the software analysts on the enterprise software team at BofA. We are absolutely thrilled to be hosting Expensify. We have David Barrett, Chief Executive Officer. And Anu, I'm going to -- what's your last name, I'm going to try, Muralidharan. Close?
David Barrett - Expensify, Inc. - Founder, CEO, President & Director
Close enough.
Koji Ikeda - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP & Research Analyst
Okay. All right. I get a pass. So I guess for -- let's start off with introductions. For anyone that is new to the Expensify story, let's give a brief introduction of yourselves, a little background, a couple of minutes on the background. What does Expensify do? What is the opportunity that you guys are disrupting?
David Barrett - Expensify, Inc. - Founder, CEO, President & Director
Sure. I'll start. My name is David Barrett, th
Expensify Inc at Bank of America Global Technology Conference Transcript
Jun 08, 2022 / 08:35PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...