Q2 2022 Expensify Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

David Barrett - Expensify, Inc. - Founder, CEO, President & Director



Well, hello, everyone. Welcome to the Q2 2022 earnings call for Expensify. We're very excited to be here, broadcasting live from the Bank of Expensify here in Portland. And so on this call, we have me, I'm David, the Founder and CEO of Expensify. We have Ryan, our CFO. We have Trent from Technical Accounting. Also on the line is Anu, who is our Chief Operating Officer. And so let's get started.



Let's -- in theory, you could start. Here we go. Cool. And so I believe that Anu is going to kick us off with a fascinating tale of legalese. So Anu, are you here? And can you just go through the spiel?



Anuradha Muralidharan - Expensify, Inc. - COO & Director



Yes, can do. Before we begin, please note that all the information presented on today's call is unaudited. And during the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve risks