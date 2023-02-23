Q4 2022 Expensify Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Ryan Schaffer - Expensify, Inc. - CFO & Director



Hello, everyone. Welcome to the Q4 and Fiscal Year 2022 Expensify Earnings Call. Our CEO, David Barrett, couldn't be here today, he had a personal emergency come up last minute, but the show must go on. So I'm Ryan Schaffer, Chief Financial Officer for Expensify. We also have our Chief Operating Officer, Anu on the line. We're going to be taking you through the call today.



And without further ado, we're going to hand it over to Anu, who's going to take us through the legal disclosures.



Anuradha Muralidharan - Expensify, Inc. - COO & Director



Good afternoon, everyone. So disclaimer. Before we begin, please note that all of the information presented on today's call is unaudited. And during the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in thes