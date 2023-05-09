Q1 2023 Expensify Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Ryan Schaffer - Expensify, Inc. - CFO & Director



Welcome to the Q1 2023 Expensify Earnings Call. And today, you have myself, Ryan Schaffer and new Anu Muralidharan. Our CEO, David Barrett, is laser-focused right now on working with the team to get everything ready for ExpensiCon, our conference next week, and we'll be doing a number of important product announcements there, and he is working side-by-side with the team heads down to make sure everything is ready. So today, Any and I are going to take you through the slides.



And without further ado, let me turn it over to Any to read the legalese and take us through the business section.



Anuradha Muralidharan - Expensify, Inc. - COO & Director



Thanks, Ryan. Good afternoon, everyone. So first, the boring stuff.



Before we begin, please note that all the information presented on today's call is unaudited. And during the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expe