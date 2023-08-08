Q2 2023 Expensify Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Ryan Schaffer - Expensify, Inc. - CFO & Director



Welcome to the Q2 2023 Expensify Earnings Call. We're excited to have everyone here today and excited to share with you all the information that we have.



First, on the call today we have myself, Ryan Schaffer, the Chief Financial Officer at Expensify, and we also have our Chief Operations Officer, Anuradha Muralidharan, on the call. Before we get started, let's hear some disclaimers.



Operator



Before we begin, please note that all the information presented on today's call is unaudited. And during the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.



These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in the earnings release that we issued today, along with the comments on this call, are made only as of today and will not be updated as actu