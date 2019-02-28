Q4 2018 Exlservice Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q4 2018 ExlService Holdings Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) .
As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Steve Barlow. You may begin.
Steven N. Barlow - ExlService Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR
Thank you, Michelle. Hello, and thanks to for everyone to join EXL's Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. I'm Steve Barlow, EXL's Vice President, Investor Relations. I'm in New York, and in Noida are Rohit Kapoor, our Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Vishal Chhibbar, our Chief Financial Officer.
We hope that you've had an opportunity to review our fourth quarter earnings release we issued this morning. We've also updated our investor fact sheet in the Investor Relations section of EXL's website. As you know, some of the matters we'll discuss in this call are forward looking. Please keep in mind that these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could
