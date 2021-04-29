Q1 2021 Exlservice Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Steven N. Barlow - ExlService Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Amanda. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining EXL's First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. I'm Steve Barlow, EXL's Vice President of Investor Relations. With me today in our offices in New York are Rohit Kapoor, our Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Maurizio Nicolelli, our Chief Financial Officer. We hope you've had an opportunity to review our Q1 2021 earnings release we issued this morning. We've also updated our investor fact sheet in the Investor Relations section of the EXL's website.



As you know, some of the matters we'll discuss in this call are forward-looking. Please keep in mind that these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual resul