Feb 24, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q4 ExlService Holdings Earnings Conference Call.
(Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference to your host, Mr. Steve Barlow. Sir, you may begin.
Steven N. Barlow - ExlService Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR
Thank you, Valerie. Good morning and thanks to everyone for joining EXL's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call.
I'm Steve Barlow, EXL's Vice President of Investor Relations.
On the call today are Rohit Kapoor, our Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Maurizio Nicolelli, our Chief Financial Officer.
We hope you've had an opportunity to review our Q4 and full year 2021 earnings release we issued this morning. We've also updated our investor fact sheet in the Investor relations section of EXL's website.
As you know, some of the matters we'll discuss in this call are forward looking. Please keep in mind that these forward-looking statements are subje
Q4 2021 Exlservice Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 24, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...