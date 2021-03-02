Mar 02, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Ronald Victor Josey - JMP Securities LLC, Research Division - MD & Equity Research Analyst



So I'm Ron Josey, I cover the Internet sector here at JMP. And I'm pleased to have with us today Glenn Sanford, the Founder, CEO and Chairman of the eXp World Holdings; and Jeff Whiteside, the CFP -- the CFO as well. So Glenn and Jeff, welcome. We're going to do a quick presentation a couple minutes, and then we'll get into Q&A after that. (Operator Instructions)



So with that, Glenn, the floor is yours, and we'll go from there.



Glenn Darrel Sanford - eXp World Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO, Treasurer & Secretary



Awesome. Thanks, Ron, and thanks for having us. My name, again, Glenn Sanford, the Founder, CEO of eXp World Holdings. And for those of you who aren't up to speed, eXp World Holdings actually owns a few different companies. We actually own eXp Realty. That's our primary business. We're a cloud-based residential real estate brokerage and most -- all of our numbers are really driven based on eXp Realty. So if you've taken a look at the p