Q2 2021 eXp World Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Courtney Keating Chakarun - eXp World Holdings, Inc. - CMO



Excellent. Good morning, and welcome to the eXp World Holdings Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Fireside Chat via live stream in eXp World. My name is Courtney Chakarun and I am the CMO of eXp World Holdings.



Today, we will begin our Q2 earnings fireside with a conversation between Glenn Sanford, Founder and CEO of eXp World Holdings; and John Campbell, Managing Director of Stephens Inc. John joins from Stephens Inc. where he has built and currently leads the firm's real estate services practice. Welcome back, John, as you hosted the 2020 Q2 earnings about a year ago, so it's good to have you.



After that conversation, we will move into a review of the Q2 financial highlights presented by Jeff Whiteside, CFO and Chief Collaboration Officer of eXp World Holdings, who will be followed by me, Courtney Chakarun, and I will share eXp agent and consumer insights. We will then move on to Seth Siegler, our VP of Innovation, pardon me, Technology Innovation, who will cover our innovative approach in areas of opportunity. And finally, we'll retu