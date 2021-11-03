Q3 2021 eXp World Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Courtney Keating Chakarun - eXp World Holdings, Inc. - CMO



Hello, and welcome to the eXp World Holdings Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Fireside Chat, via live stream in EXPI World, our metaverse. My name is Courtney Chakarun, and I'm the CMO of eXp World Holdings. Today, we will begin our Q3 earning fireside chat with a conversation between Glenn Sanford, Founder and CEO of eXp World Holdings; and Justin Ages, an analyst at Berenberg Capital Markets, covering the intersection of technology and real estate. Following this initial 10- to 15-minute segment, we're going to move into a 20-minute presentation, which includes a review of the Q3 financial highlights presented by Jeff White (sic) [Whiteside], CFO and Chief Collaboration Officer of eXp World Holdings, followed by Jason Gesing, CEO of eXp Realty, who will share drivers of our accelerated growth and unique value proposition. Finally, we'll return to Justin Ages and our leadership for a 10-minute continuation of the Q&A. Let's begin the earnings fireside chat with a review of the forward-looking statements.



There will be a number of forward-lo