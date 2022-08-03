Aug 03, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
Courtney Keating Chakarun - eXp World Holdings, Inc. - CMO
equity research analyst for real estate and technology at Berenberg Capital Markets. We are happy to welcome back Justin as our moderator. Following this initial segment, we will move into a presentation which includes a review of the second quarter 2022 and year-to-date 2022 financial highlights presented by Jeff Whiteside, CFO and Chief Collaboration Officer at eXp World Holdings; followed by Shoeb Ansari, Chief Information Officer; and Leo Pareja, President of Affiliate Services, to give an overview of our technology and referral services priorities, respectively. We will then return to Justin Ages, our leadership team, for a continuation of the Q&A. Finally, I will share details on the upcoming eXp Con Event, which will focus on delivering first-class education, training, coaching and networking for our agents and brokers and bring today's session to a conclusion.
Let's begin with a review of the forward-looking statements. There will be a number of forward-looking statements made today that should b
Q2 2022 eXp World Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 03, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
