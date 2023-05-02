Q1 2023 eXp World Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, and welcome to the eXp World Holdings First Quarter 2023 Earnings Fireside chat via live stream and at EXPI Campus, our metaverse. My name is Denise Garcia, and I manage Investor Relations at eXp World Holdings.



Today, we will begin our earnings fireside chat with prepared remarks from Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings; and CEO eXp Realty, followed by a review of the first quarter 2023 financial highlights presented by Jeff Whiteside, CFO and Chief Collaboration Officer of eXp World Holdings.



But first, let's begin with a review of the forward-looking statements. There will be a number of forward-looking statements made today that should be considered in conjunction with cautionary statements contained in the company's SEC filings. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of today, May 2, 2023, and the company undertakes no obligation to