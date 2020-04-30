Apr 30, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Exponent First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Whitney Kukulka of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.
Whitney Kukulka - The Blueshirt Group, LLC - MD
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us on Exponent's First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. Please note that this call simultaneously webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company's corporate website at www.exponent.com/investors. This conference call is the property of Exponent and any taping or other reproduction is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.
Joining me on the call today are Dr. Catherine Corrigan, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Richard Schlenker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Before we start, I would like to remind you that the fol
Q1 2020 Exponent Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 30, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
