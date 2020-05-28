Exponent Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 28, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Paul R. Johnston - Exponent, Inc. - Executive Chairman



Good morning. I'm Paul Johnston, Exponent's, Chairman of the Board of Directors. I am pleased to welcome all of you to our annual meeting of stockholders. I thank you all for attending and participating. As you are aware, due to the public health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, we are conducting our meeting virtually.



Before turning to the formal items of business, I would like to introduce our Board of Directors. Joining us by phone are Catherine Corrigan, Carol Lindstrom, Karen Richardson, John Shoven and Debra Zumwalt. You may have questions during the annual meeting. If you are a stockholder, you can submit your questions through the appropriate box in your meeting portal. We will address only questions t