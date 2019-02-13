Extreme Networks Inc Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Feb 13, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Stan Kovler - Extreme Networks, Inc. - Senior Director of IR & Finance



Okay, welcome, everyone. Thanks for coming to the 2019 Extreme Networks Analyst Day. Glad to have you here, and we're also webcasting this event. If you're on the webcast, please go to our website, Investor Relations website. We have the live presentation as well as the audio feed.



I just want to remind everyone we'll be making forward-looking comments today, and the non-GAAP reconciliation to some of the financials will be available on our website, along with the presentation that you'll see today. We'll post that online on the website. You're going to have the ability to hear from our key executives today, and we built in 2 Q&A sessions, so please reserve your questions for the Q&A sessions. And then I encourage you to look at the demos. We have some great solutions out in the hallway there during our breaks.



And then without further ado, let's open it up to our President and CEO, Ed Meyercord.



Edward B. Meyercord - Extreme Networks, Inc. - President, CEO & Executive Dire