Sep 05, 2019 / 03:45PM GMT

Jim Suva - Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Director



Citi's Global Technology Conference here in Manhattan, New York. This event is being held live in person in Manhattan as well as being webcast. So we do ask when it comes time for investor questions and answers to please raise your hand and we'll get the microphone to you.



Because Extreme Networks is a smaller cap company than, say, some of the larger cap companies, we're importantly going to give a little bit of an overview for those to get up to speed on it, because this is not an everyday Starbucks talk over the table and coffee type of name that you may commonly talk about.



Also a couple of housekeeping items I want to let you know is, about 10 minutes before the event concludes, I'm just going to quietly go out the back, because I'm in charge of the keynote lunch. And if I'm not there, then nobody gets lunch, and I'm sure everybody wants lunch.



Joining me on stage is the Chief Executive Officer, Ed Meyercord. And importantly about Ed, I want to let you know, I've spent time with him over the years off and on at baseball